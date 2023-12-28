Rivers Casino manager charged after allegedly stealing $20K from cage cashier bank

PITTSBURGH — A manager at Rivers Casino is behind bars after police say he stole $20,000 from the main bank at the cashiers cage.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Yancy Yeater, 41, was seen on surveillance video just after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 cleaning the inside of the main bank cabinet of the cashiers cage, where cash is bundled and stored.

The cashiers cage is the center of commerce at casinos, where players can get money, casino chips, credit clips and other paperwork.

Yeater, a Player Services Manager at Rivers Casino, was cleaning and organizing the cash in the cabinet when he concealed two bands of $100 bills under the cleaning rag and took them. He then went into the restroom to conceal them on his person and left the property, state police said.

The casino’s security director told state police of the theft on Dec. 23. State police confirmed the theft and Yeater was arrested when he arrived for his shift that day.

Yeater was taken to Allegheny County Jail and is facing felony theft charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

