Pittsburgh making changes to curbside trash, recycling collection in new year

PITTSBURGH — Changes are coming to the City of Pittsburgh’s curbside trash and recycling collection in the new year.

According to the City of Pittsburgh Department Public Works (DPW) Bureau of Environmental Service, cardboard boxes will no longer be collected during non-recycling weeks. They have to be flattened and bundled into a manageable size for crews to collect.

The city will also no longer accept recycling in plastic bags. If recyclables are in plastic bags on the curb, they will not be picked up and may be tagged for violation.

Recyclables are to be placed loosely in recycle bins on the curb.

To properly dispose of plastic bags and films, place them in your trash or take them to a plastic bag recycling drop-off bin, available at some local retailers.

It is the resident’s responsibility to follow the recycling and disposal guidelines required by the city, DPW said.

Residents will be receiving the annual newsletter in the mail and are encouraged to review the 2024 recycling & refuse calendar for their designated recycling weeks. Residents can also type ‘PGH.St’ into any internet browser and search by property address for that information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group