State police remove 58 animals from Butler County house during animal neglect search warrant

EAU CLAIRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police removed 58 animals from a house in Butler County last week.

According to state police, troopers served a search warrant in relation to an animal neglect case at a house in Eau Claire Borough on Dec. 21.

State police found 58 animals in the house, including dogs, cats, snakes, fats, a ferret, a bearded dragon and a goat.

Butler CYS also became involved in the investigation because there were children living in the house, state police said.

The animals were taken to The ANNA Shelter in Erie.

The investigation is ongoing.

