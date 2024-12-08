Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children buy their family members gifts at South Hills Village Mall

Kids in Big Brothers Big Sisters in Pittsburgh got to share some holiday cheer with their mentors on Saturday.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an agency that matches children up with long-term mentors.

The littles went shopping with their bigs at the Macy’s in the South Hills Village Mall.

Each kid was given a $100 gift card for their shopping.

Organizers said events like this are what the organization is all about.

“There is nothing more magical, and that brings warmth to my heart than seeing children being able to shop for their loved ones. The smiles on their faces really bring magic and light to the work that all of the community does together,” said Maggie Giel with BBBS Outreach and Recruiting.

The kids said they love getting out to spend time with their mentors in the organization.

“We get to go on these cool trips and we get to do all this fun stuff,” said one member.

50 kids participated in the holiday event.

Click here to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group