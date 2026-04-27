Big opportunity for Pirates to make ground in crowded Central

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are fresh off a successful weekend in which they took two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers but will have no time to let up.

The series at American Family Field was the start of a stretch of 10 straight games against a tough National League Central. The Pirates return home on Monday night for the start of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which will be followed by three games with the division-leading Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates are favored in Monday’s homestand opener against the Cardinals according to the FanDuel Oddsmakers, but it will be a bit of an odd game.

Braxton Ashcraft was originally scheduled to start the game but will have his start pushed back after being placed on the Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List. Instead, left-handed Mason Montgomery will be used as an opener for the second time this season and Wilber Dotel will follow in relief.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group