Big Philly law firm enters Pittsburgh, hires Kevin Acklin

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has a new law firm with a unique professional services twist as Philadelphia-based Stevens & Lee has entered the market, establishing its 17th office with a high-profile hire.

Kevin Acklin, well-known in corporate, political and economic development circles and, most recently, in professional sports after seven years with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has joined the firm as a shareholder.

“Kevin is part of the fabric of Pittsburgh,” William P. Thornton Jr., Stevens & Lee president and CEO, said.

The aim is to bring the firm into that tapestry. Thornton noted that Acklin’s track record in the business community and public service gives him a “truly unique perspective” on assisting clients.

