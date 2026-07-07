Blood donors needed in Western Pennsylvania as Type O blood supply reaches 2-year low

PITTSBURGH — A nonprofit blood services provider needs help because type O blood has reached a two-year low.

Vitalant is urging all eligible donors, especially those with type O, to schedule an appointment in the coming days to help replenish the supply.

The nonprofit provides hospitals across the U.S. with a safe blood supply. A spokesperson says type O blood supply has steadily decreased since May and recently reached a two-year low.

Vitalant says thousands of blood donation appointments still need to be filled in Western Pennsylvania between now and the end of July to boost the local blood supply.

“Type O blood is always in high demand because it’s the most versatile and frequently used blood type for transfusions. Additionally, patients with type O-positive blood make up about 39% of the population, but they can only receive type O blood,” Amie Rawson, Vitalant senior vice president of donor services, said. “When there’s a shortage, doctors may have to decide who can receive it immediately and who can wait. That is why maintaining an adequate supply of all blood types is essential to ensure every patient gets the blood they need, especially when seconds count.”

This blood type is particularly vital in emergency situations where there is no time to determine a patient’s specific blood type. O-negative blood can be used for any patient and O-positive blood can assist anyone with a positive blood type.

The already low blood supply was further impacted by reduced donor turnout during the July Fourth holiday. AAA estimated record travel for the Independence Day holiday travel week, which led Vitalant to collect several thousand fewer blood donations during that period.

Vitalant says it takes only about an hour to make a difference by donating blood. Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O, and platelet donors, are urged to make an appointment.

Donors can schedule their appointments by visiting vitalant.org, downloading and using the Vitalant app, or by calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

As a thank you to those who donate during this critical period, donors who show up to give blood with Vitalant by July 11 will receive their choice of a T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who schedule an appointment using the promo code JULYGIFT-2026-V will also receive a $20 gift card in Vitalant Donor Rewards. Additionally, from July 9 through Aug. 8, all Vitalant donors will automatically be entered into a drawing to win a car, valued up to $30,000.

Donors interested in receiving a T-shirt or a $20 gift card must make their appointment and donate by July 11. The car giveaway, which automatically enters all donors, will continue through Aug. 8.

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