Moon Township roadway closes due to surface damage from ‘prolonged high temperatures’

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a Moon Township roadway is closed.

PennDOT says Flaughtery Run Road is closed between Brodhead Road and Route 51 due to “damaged roadway conditions.”

A PennDOT spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the road surface deteriorated “due to prolonged high temperatures experienced over the last week.”

The Township of Crescent says the top of Stoops Ferry will also close.

Township officials urge drivers to find an alternative route and give themselves extra commute time.

PennDOT provided several suggested detours for drivers to follow.

Northbound Route 51 to Flaugherty Run Road

Continue northbound on Route 51 past Flaugherty Run Road

Turn left onto westbound Route 151 (Laurel Road)

Turn left onto Brodhead Road

End detour

Southbound Route 51 to Flaugherty Run Road

Continue southbound on Route 51 past Flaugherty Run Road

Turn right onto University Boulevard

Turn right onto Business Loop 376

Take the east 376 toward Flaugherty Run Road/Airport exit

Turn right onto Flaugherty Run Road

End detour

Flaugherty Run Road to Route 51

From Flaugherty Run Road take Brodhead Road northbound

Turn right onto Route 151 (Laurel Road)

Continue to Route 51

End detour

The detours could be in place through August 31, per the PennDOT 511 Map.

The PennDOT spokesperson says crews are working to schedule and make repairs, hoping to “get the road back open to traffic safely and as soon as possible.”

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