Flames tear through church in Pittsburgh; firefighter taken to hospital

PITTSBURGH — Smoke is billowing from a church in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said they received a call from the intersection of Kearsarge Street and Fetzer Street at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire is happening at the former Grandview United Presbyterian Church on the 300 block of Grandview Avenue.

Dispatchers said a three-alarm response has been called to the scene.

A Channel 11 photographer arrived at the scene at around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after, flames began to burn through the roof and out of the church’s windows.

Smoke billows out of church in Pittsburgh Smoke is billowing from a church in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. (WPXI/WPXI)

At 6:53 p.m., a spokesperson from Pittsburgh Public Safety shared information saying that no one was injured at this time.

ALERT: Pittsburgh Fire is battling a 3-alarm fire in a vacant church on Grandview Ave. & Kearsarge on Mount Washington.



There are no reports of injuries at this time.



Please watch this space for updates.



A PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/actU6tJjMC — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 7, 2026

At 7:40 p.m., a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said a firefighter had to be taken to a hospital for evaluation.

UPDATE: This remains an active fire scene. Please avoid the area of Grandview Avenue between Shiloh and Bertha.

One firefighter has been transported by medics for evaluation. https://t.co/zpaVLEZiSj pic.twitter.com/oyX4NYHHBJ — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 7, 2026

Just last month, Channel 11’s Rachel Pierce learned that a developer had proposed building a nine-story residential building, which would have required the church’s demolition.

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At that time, City Councilwoman Kim Salinetro told Channel 11 that she believed the church was “near ready to collapse.”

Channel 11’s tower camera captured the thick smoke filling the Mt. Washington skyline.

Smoke billows out of church in Mt. Washington Channel 11’s tower camera captured the thick smoke cloaking the Mt. Washington skyline. (WPXI/WPXI)

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

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