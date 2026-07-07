Nuisance bar involved with ‘multiple crime incidents’ in Pittsburgh forced to close by DA

PITTSBURGH — A bar was forced to close in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Channel 11 was there as the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office Nuisance Bar Task Force and officials from the Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) and the City of Pittsburgh closed Da Kave in Lincoln-Lemington.

The DA’s office says Da Kave is a nuisance bar that has been operating as an unlicensed speakeasy. A petition filed by investigators allege the bar has been involved in crime incidents, like shots fired, fights, sexual assault, firearm possession and selling and dispensing alcohol without a license.

“After a long, concerning timeline of events, it is in the best interests of the community to cease the operations of this establishment,” DA Stephen Zappala said. “It’s a very serious decision; however, the safety and security of neighbors, as well as the patrons and employees of the business, is our top priority.”

Court paperwork obtained by 11 Investigates shows some of the issues on record include:

Police responding to several shots-fired incidents between July 2024 and March 2026

A search warrant was executed in February 2025, where police say the bar’s owner, Ronald Wingfield -- who is a felon -- was carrying a gun and had crack cocaine in his pocket and a scale with suspected crack residue on it

Police say a woman believes she was drugged at the club in March and sexually assaulted after leaving

The DA’s office says the business also reportedly failed inspections by the health department, fire department and department of permits, licenses and inspections.

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