The body of an American student who went missing in Barcelona has been found, police in Spain say

The body of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a 20-year-old college student from Illinois, was found Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, police in Spain said. — The body of James “Jimmy” Gracey, a 20-year-old college student from Illinois, was found Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, police in Spain said.

Gracey’s body was found by police divers and positively identified, the press office for Catalonia’s regional police in Barcelona told The Associated Press. The University of Alabama student’s body was found near where he was last seen outside a nightclub with his friends early Tuesday. He was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break.

Catalan police say that their investigation continues into the cause of death.

Gracey was last seen outside the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona but separated from friends around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Gracey never returned to the room he was renting with friends, according to family members who live in the suburb of Elmhurst, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Chicago. They realized something was wrong when police contacted them, saying they had recovered his phone.

The Gracey family asked for prayers and privacy.

“We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time. We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another. Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the family said.

In an interview conducted before police confirmation of his death, Gracey’s aunt told The Associated Press that he was “just a great kid, a good Catholic boy from the Midwest.”

“Very good student, honors program at University of Alabama, chaplain in his fraternity, you know, just an amazing older brother and role model to his cousins,” Beth Marren O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said her nephew left Alabama on Thursday and spent the weekend in Amsterdam before arriving Monday in Barcelona, where he intended to spend the week with classmates.

Gracey’s family did not immediately know how police came into possession of his phone. Gracey’s father, Taras, is in Barcelona and has been working with police, O’Reilly said.

Barcelona is a popular tourist destination that brings in millions of foreign visitors each year. It is generally safe, especially compared with major U.S. cities, where tourists’ biggest worry are normally pickpockets.

Barcelona’s beaches, located in walking distance of its center, are a main draw, especially for young visitors. The area where Gracey went out is a stretch of beach with several restaurants and nightclubs that are frequented by locals and foreigners.

“We are keeping Jimmy and his family at the forefront of our thoughts, and our staff are in direct communication with the family to offer every support and assistance possible,” the University of Alabama said in a statement on Thursday.

Gracey was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity at the school, and the international organization said that, in addition to serving as chaplain for the school’s chapter, he was a philanthropy chairperson.

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