PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Allegheny River near Washington’s Landing in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The body was recovered from the river and police are now investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group