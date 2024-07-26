Borough of Bridgeville hopeful that new traffic markings improve driver safety at busy intersection

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — It’s an effort to improve visibility for drivers in a busy part of Bridgeville: the three-way intersection of Prestley Road, Charlet Street and Perret Street.

Ron Womer has lived in his Bridgeville neighborhood for more than 30 years. He and his neighbors told Channel 11 that speeding is an issue, specifically, those on Prestley road making their way onto Charlet street, making it dangerous for other drivers waiting to turn.

“You’re edging out, you’re edging out…and these people are coming straight in, they have no turn signals on,” Womer said. “They think it’s a straight ahead road, and it’s not, it’s a turn.”

But now, the Borough of Bridgeville and PennDOT are hopeful they’ve found a solution, revising the way the intersection is marked with a goal to improve visibility. Crews restriped where vehicles should stop at the end of Charlet, relocated an existing stop sign, and painted a bump-out on Prestley, hoping vehicles will slow down before turning.

“Traffic down on the main drag has created the problem,” Womer said. “We’re always careful over there.”

While Womer said that he, personally, has not noticed positive changes quite yet, other neighbors we spoke with off camera said they have. Womer said he thinks one more addition would improve the situation overall.

“Put a speed bump down there for the people coming off Prestley, and that’ll slow everything down,” Womer said.

