Braddock Police Department set to disband, join the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department

BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Braddock Police Department will become the latest force to join the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department.

Braddock Council voted Wednesday night to disband its police department “in the next week or so,” Council President LuJuan Reeves confirmed to Channel 11.

The merger has been in consideration since last summer. During a meeting last year, the regional police commissioners said merging would better protect the borough and save taxpayers money in the long run.

Braddock will be the fourth department to join ERMVP, joining East Pittsburgh, North Braddock and Rankin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group