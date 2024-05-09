Local

‘Breakfast in bread’: Moms can eat free at Primanti Bros. on Mother’s Day

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Primanti Bros. Sandwich (Noah Purdy)

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is offering free classic sandwiches to all moms for Mother’s Day.

The offer is available all day on Sunday, May 12 through dine-in or online order, with the code LOVE4MOM at checkout.

Any moms looking to cash in on the deal just need to ensure their family spends at least $10 on other food for dine-in and at least $20 if ordering online.

The restaurant celebrates Mother’s Day each year and has given thousands of sandwiches away for the holiday.

“Celebrating mom is a tradition we’re happy to keep going,” said Adam Golomb, the Primanti Bros. president. “Some do breakfast in bed. We call it breakfast in bread. But it’s good any time of day.”

All locations are participating in the offer.

