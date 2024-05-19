1 man dead, another man injured after minivan, motorcycle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead and another was injured after a motorcycle and minivan crashed in North Versailles.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Westinghouse Avenue and 5th Avenue at 4:07 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a minivan and motorcycle had crashed at the intersection.
The man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The man who was driving the minivan was also taken to a hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
