Man dead after van, motorcycle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead after a van and motorcycle crash in North Versailles.
Allegheny County dispatchers say first responders were called to the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Clyde Avenue at around 9:31 p.m.
Allegheny County Police say both vehicles were traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway. The van was making a left-hand turn onto Clyde Avenue and was hit by the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the van was not injured.
This is the second fatal motorcycle crash to happen in North Versailles on Sunday.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
