Crews called to mine fire in Washington County

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a mine in Washington County.

The fire broke out at around 6:20 a.m. at 322 Enon Church Road in East Finley Township.

Consol’s Bailey Prep Plant is located there.

Claysville Volunteer Fire Company said the fire is above ground.

