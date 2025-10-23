Breezy Thursday with spotty showers, cooler end to the week

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be cloudy and chilly tonight with light rain showers from time to time. Winds stay gusty overnight, dropping temperatures in the low 40s.

The cloudy and chilly conditions remain on Thursday with highs in the low 50s and a few spotty showers at times. Below-average highs will continue through Friday, with dry conditions rounding out the work week.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and around 60 degrees on Sunday.

