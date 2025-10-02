Bridge Educational Foundation, U.S. Steel award over $540K in scholarships to local students

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — Students in the Mon Valley are getting help paying for school.

A ceremony was held at Trinity Christian School in Forest Hills on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Bridge Educational Foundation and U.S. Steel announced more than $540,000 in scholarships to local families.

The money is thanks to the company’s participation in the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.

“The Educational Improvement Tax Credit was created as a way to partner businesses with their future workforce. For more than two decades, it has allowed businesses like U.S. Steel to give back to the students in the neighborhoods where we do business,” said Edgar Thomson U.S. Steel plant manager Jon Olszewski.

The Bridge Educational Foundation said its goal is to provide educational opportunities to children and families that would not otherwise be available to them by using landmark tax credit programs in the hope of enriching their lives.

Money will go to students at several local private, Catholic and Christian schools.

