Burglary suspect escapes from local hospital after his arrest, police say

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say is a suspect in multiple burglaries and escaped from a local hospital after his arrest.

The Wilkinsburg Police Department said Davon Xavier Brown is believed to have committed several burglaries in the community in the past three days.

He was arrested by the department on Friday and taken to UPMC Shadyside Hospital because of a suspected drug overdose.

Police said he escaped that hospital on the same day while awaiting transport to the Allegheny County Jail.

Officers said they were not told about the escape until Saturday, after making a call to ask about discharge.

Brown is described as 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds. He is bald and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, black and white sweat pants and white tennis shoes.

Police say he is also wanted for theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespassing and theft charges out of Wilkinsburg.

He has unrelated arrest warrants out of Wilkins Township and North Versailles.

Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to call 911.

