Butler County man appears on Wheel of Fortune again

A Butler County man is back on Wheel of Fortune!

Drew Rummel, of Sarver, is a carry-over contestant back for the third night in a row. The episode airs on Monday night on WPXI at 7 p.m., before Jeopardy.

If a carry-over contestant makes it to the bonus round, they will return the next night and continue to play until they lose.

Make sure to tune in and see if Rummel continues on!

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