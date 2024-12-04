Butler County preparing for snow, PennDOT crews to work 12-hour shifts

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT crews in Butler County preparing are preparing for another round of snow. Right now, they have 44 plow trucks ready to go.

“Right now, we are making sure we have everything in line, fixing any trucks that may be down. Make sure we have salt which we do,” said Mike Mattis for PennDOT in Butler County.

Mike Matti said it’s all hands on deck starting Wednesday tonight, Thursday and Friday.

PennDOT said they expect to get 1 to 3 inches in Butler County.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts and will be treating hundreds of miles of roadway when the snowfall begins. They expect to see the worst of it overnight.

“Right around that midnight to 1AM timeframe, we are going to have some heavy snow squalls so there may be some whiteout conditions,” said Mattis. “It’s supposed to tamper off throughout the day tomorrow and lingering snow into Friday.”

Mattis said this snowfall will be more intense than what we saw over the weekend in our area. He encourages families who may be on the roads over the next two days to be extra careful and allow yourself extra time.

PennDOT also wants to remind drivers to give plow trucks extra space while they are out treating the roads.

