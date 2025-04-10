Charleroi glass plant open for generations to close on Friday

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A glassmaking plant open for generations is expected to close its doors on Friday.

Hundreds of workers at the Corelle Brands glass plant in Washington County are saying goodbye to their jobs.

“It’s real sad here,” said Danielle Byrne, “Everybody is emotional and crying.”

