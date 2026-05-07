Man charged after police say child was found near drugs during raid in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say they found a child near drugs during a raid in Butler County.

According to a criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police troopers, members of the Attorney General’s Office and the Butler County Task Force served a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of W. North Street in the City of Butler on May 1.

While inside, police said they found a child lying on an air mattress next to two grams of crack cocaine.

Police said Shynnell Walker was seen flushing a toilet in a bathroom after entering with a white substance in his hand.

Officers also found multiple digital scales, an empty plastic bag with white residue, marijuana and $717 in cash.

Walker is being held at the Butler County Prison and is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with and fabricating evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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