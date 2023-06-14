Officials may get rid of Evans City-Seven Fields police department, have other officers cover area

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Evans City-Seven Fields police department is down to only two officers. 11 News has learned officials might get rid of the regional department and have officers from a different community cover the area.

Channel 11 first told you in March when the Evans City and Seven Fields regional police department lost about half of its officers. Now the department only has two full-time officers: Chief Joe McCombs and a sergeant.

Many people are concerned.

“It worries me because this is and is supposed to be a safe neighborhood and we have lots of kids here,” said Konjit Maede of Seven Fields.

The department does not have enough officers to cover the area 24/7.

Chief McCombs said they have 35 shifts during the work week but they can only cover 10 shifts themselves. More than 4,700 people live in the area and 100 businesses.

People think this is a big problem.

“I used to see officers driving through the area,” said Cindy West-Bruno of Seven Fields. “It makes you feel comfortable, but I don’t see that anymore so just it’s very unnerving.”

Staffing is so low, they’ve been relying on state police. However, Chief McCombs said on occasions, state police have not been able to respond to calls so some neighboring police departments have been helping instead.

“I don’t understand why we can’t hire more,” said West-Bruno. “I know that we are trying but it’s a situation that’s very scary.”

Seven Fields is looking to use a nearby police department to provide police services in the borough. Right now, they are in the final discussions with two departments. They plan to partner up with one of the agencies by mid-summer.

Channel 11 reached out to Evans City for their plan for police coverage but we haven’t heard back.

