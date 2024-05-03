Former Ligonier Valley police chief facing multiple felonies for alleged sexual assault

DONEGAL, Pa. — Former Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger is facing multiple felonies for an alleged sexual assault.

According to court documents, Berger sexually assaulted a patient at DreamLife Recovery Center where he was employed.

Authorities say Berger had initially met the victim there while the two were patients there last year.

Berger is facing charges including aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.

Berger was fired as chief of police at the Ligonier Valley Police Department last May following a raid by the Department of Homeland Security.

