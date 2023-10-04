Butler man dead after being struck by train

A Butler man was killed after being struck by a train early Wednesday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., Butler Bureau of Fire, Butler Ambulance Service and Butler City Police were called to the 200-block area of South Monroe Street to investigate a report of a male struck by a Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad Company train.

Life-saving measures were attempted on a 54-year-old of Butler Township. He was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. The incident appears accidental, according to officials.

