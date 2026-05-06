Canadian man sentenced for leading elder fraud scheme in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A Canadian citizen was recently sentenced to spend more than 15 years in prison for leading a scheme to defraud elderly people across the United States, including in Western Pennsylvania.

A federal judge imposed the 188-month sentence on Stefano Zanetti, 44, on Monday. The sentence also includes one day of supervised release, a $35,000 fine and $780,870 in restitution for convictions of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

According to information presented to the court, Zanetti led a scheme that involved members of the conspiracy contacting victims with false claims that a family member, usually a grandchild, had been detained in connection with a legal proceeding and needed money for bail. Victims were instructed to withdraw cash and provide it to a “courier” who would visit their homes. In reality, their family members were not detained and the couriers were members of the conspiracy.

As part of his plea agreement, Zanetti accepted responsibility for $1.5 million to $3.5 million in losses to victims as a result of the scheme.

United States Attorney Rivetti emphasized the impact of the fraud.

“Zanetti and his co-conspirators inflicted severe financial and emotional injury upon numerous elderly victims and their families through this scheme,” Rivetti said.

In September 2021 and again in February 2022, three-man crews reporting to Zanetti traveled to Pittsburgh to execute the fraud and collect money directly from victims. All six individuals involved in these crews—Roderick Feurtado, Tarek Bouanane, Roberto Gutierrez, Hector Enrique Escorihuela Gil, Yhonlester Wuiler Manuel Da Silva Quintero and Adrian Orozco Perez—have been convicted and sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Additionally, Samuel David Ferrer Avila and Cesar Javier Chourio Morante, who helped Zanetti execute the scheme from abroad, were convicted and sentenced after being extradited from Panama. A separate indictment returned in the District of Vermont also charged 25 Canadian nationals for their connection to call centers that targeted victims as part of Zanetti’s conspiracy.

Before imposing the sentence, United States District Judge Ranjan noted Zanetti’s significant role in the complex fraud, highlighting his “perfect knowledge” about its various parts. Judge Ranjan also stressed the emotional toll and financial losses the scheme imposed upon its victims.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group