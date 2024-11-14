Canon-McMillan students read essays to veterans at senior living community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Canon-McMillan Middle School students read essays honoring veterans to former servicemembers who live at The Waters of McMurray senior living community.

The essays were about the importance of veterans.

All eighth-grade students wrote an essay and teachers picked the top six to share with veterans at The Waters of McMurray, who then ranked them.

The top three essay writers, Emily Trentini, Bella Chen and Aurora Shannon, received gift cards.

Emily’s essay finished in first place. Her grandfather, William Schrag, a three-time Purple Heart recipient, attended the event to hear Emily’s essay.

After the reading, students handed out gifts to the veterans that they made in art class.

