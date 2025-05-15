Driver crashes into front of Westmoreland County home after hitting deer

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver crashed into the front of a home in Westmoreland County Thursday morning after hitting a deer.

Emergency crews are on the scene along Route 22 at Horsemans Road in Derry Township.

State police said at least one person was hurt.

A fire chief on the scene told Channel 11 that the car hit a deer before going off the road, hit an SUV, pushing it about 10 feet into the back of another SUV, and ultimately crashed into the front of the home.

A husband and wife were inside the home at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

