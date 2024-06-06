Local

Car crashes through fence, into shed in Monroeville

A vehicle crashed into a building in Monroeville early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Boulevard in Monroeville.

A homeowner gave Channel 11 video that shows the car coming down a hill, side-swiping a parked truck, crashing through a fence and into a shed.

No one was hurt, officials said. The car was towed away.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

