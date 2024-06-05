Local

Officer-involved shooting prompts major police response in Brentwood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A major police presence is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Brentwood.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Hillson Avenue around 5:15 p.m., Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed.

Allegheny County detectives were requested and are responding to the scene.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

