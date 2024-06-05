Officer-involved shooting prompts major police response in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A major police presence is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Brentwood.

Check back for updates on WPXI.com and 11 at 11.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Hillson Avenue around 5:15 p.m., Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed.

Allegheny County detectives were requested and are responding to the scene.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

