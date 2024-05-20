Local

Car overturned in Route 28 crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crash A vehicle overturned in a crash on Route 28. (PennDOT)

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Route 28.

It happened just before 5 a.m. between the 31st Street Bridge and E. Ohio Street. One vehicle appears to have overturned.

The right lane is blocked.

