Car overturned in Route 28 crash

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on the scene of a crash on Route 28.

CRASH on Route 28 Inbound, between the 31st St Bridge and E Ohio Street - at the former site of St Nicks Church. 2-3 vehicles with One Overturned - Right Lane Bocked. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/9wHXW4rMoc — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 20, 2024

It happened just before 5 a.m. between the 31st Street Bridge and E. Ohio Street. One vehicle appears to have overturned.

The right lane is blocked.

Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group