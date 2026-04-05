Woman charged with attempted homicide for shooting in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman accused of opening fire at a family in a Pittsburgh neighborhood is facing over a dozen charges.

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Police Department filed 17 charges, including criminal attempted homicide and six counts of aggravated assault, against 36-year-old Latasha Thorne.

Thorne is accused of shooting a man in the city’s Larimer neighborhood on March 30, leaving him in critical condition.

A criminal complaint states that police first responded to Mayflower Street before 7 p.m. to settle an argument between neighbors. By 7:45 p.m., officers were called back to the same street for a report of a person shot while holding their child.

The two adult victims told police that while standing in their backyard with their five children after the altercation, a woman later identified as Thorne walked down the alley.

The complaint states that Thorne said something along the lines of “this is for calling the cops to my block” before pulling out a concealed firearm and shooting towards the family. One of the adult victims also pulled out a gun and fired twice at Thorne, who ran away.

Per the complaint, one of the adult victims said Thorne was not part of the first argument or seen outside during the altercation. The victim said that they had never seen Thorne before the shooting.

Surveillance video that investigators viewed shows Thorne running between houses before getting picked up. The person who picked Thorne up later told police they dropped her off in Shadyside, the complaint states.

At this time, court records show that Thorne is not in custody.

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