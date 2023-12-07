‘Card draining’: How to protect yourself from common holiday gift card scam

HARRISBURG — The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you don’t know what to get your loved ones, you may be opting for gift cards. However, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is warning of a scam targeting gift card buyers.

According to the attorney general’s office, the scam is known as card draining, which involves bad actors recording information, including cards and associated pin numbers, from gift cards that haven’t been bought yet. Once those cards are then purchased by an unsuspecting consumer, the scammer immediately uses the numbers to make purchases, leaving the buyer with a worthless gift card.

>> Common scams during holiday season and what to look out for so you don’t fall victim

The scam has reportedly been used more than 100 times at an eastern Pennsylvania grocery store and is happening elsewhere in the state and country, the attorney general’s office said.

“The holidays present additional opportunities for scammers to deceive and steal from consumers who choose gift cards as presents for loved ones,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “Be sure to take a careful look at the cards you purchase and keep your receipts, just in case.”

Here’s how to protect yourself from this scam:

Make sure the gift card is sealed and the protective cover and the tape covering the pin is intact.

Ensure the gift card does not appear to be tampered with.

Keep the store receipt in case the gift card you are purchasing is found to have been compromised.

If a purchased gift card is found to be compromised, immediately report it to the gift card company directly, to request a freeze on the card, and request a refund.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, you should file a police report and then file a complaint with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General by visiting https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group