‘Carved in Ice’ festival returns to Butler for winter celebration

BUTLER, Pa. — A popular event featuring works of art made out of ice in Butler County is underway.

The “Carved in Ice” Festival is back in Butler for its ninth year. it is held at Diamond Park, across the street from the Butler County Courthouse.

Friday’s big event was “Lights on Ice” which features ice sculptures with a colorful backlight. Organizers said it creates a vibrant and festive atmosphere at the park.

Visitors can buy drinks, see performances done by fire dances and enjoy music shared by a live DJ.

“Family Fun Saturday” runs from 111 a.m. to 4 p.m.

