Water main break closes road in Allegheny County

A water main break has closed a road in Allegheny County.

PennDOT advises that Noblestown Road is closed in both directions between Holiday Drive and School Street in Green Tree due to the break.

Our crew saw police blocking access to the road and debris scattered along nearby Baldwick Road.

Pennsylvania American Water confirms it has shut off water to a main break on Noblestown Road between Baldwick Road and Holiday Drive, and the road is closed in that area.

PAW expects repairs to be completed later in the day.

About 20 customers are reportedly without water at this time. A contractor is helping a customer with damage related to the break.

Click here to view PAW’s customer advisory map.

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