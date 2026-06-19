Jeannette man accused of threatening federal agents

A Jeannette man is accused of threatening federal agents.

Unsealed court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania show Dale Ankney is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer by threat.

The FBI arrested Ankney on a warrant Thursday morning.

The criminal complaint states that, in March, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration reviewed Ankney’s Facebook account.

TIGTA reportedly found that Ankney’s account had multiple posts advocating for violence against ICE agents, IRS agents, U.S. politicians and others.

The complaint lists some of the alleged posts. Here are a few of them:

Jan. 29 - “Take OUT homan and ice agents permanently those worthless wannabe Americans”

Feb. 2 - “KILL ice agents everywhere, (expletive) ice”

Feb. 12 - “KILL ice agents before they kill We the People”

March 25 - “(expletive) EVIL ice agents & pigs must be KILLED in public. We the People will do the KILLING”

March 25 - “KILL ice agents in airports, not needed in America nor is tsa. If TROOPS have to be BRAVE so should you or STOP FLYING and WALK”

March 27 - “KILL any and all IRS agents that comes to the door of a GOOD CITIZEN that’s not in debt like the government. Get who’s not paying their fair share first”

TIGTA referred the case to the FBI, which confirmed that Ankney lives in Jeannette, court records show.

On Tuesday, two FBI task force officers and an FBI agent went to Ankney’s home. He reportedly answered the door, and agents told him they wanted to discuss “internet postings.”

Ankney told the agents he didn’t want to talk with them, records show. Agents warned Ankney not to post threats online, and he allegedly told them to get off his property and that he “will cap your (expletive).”

Records note that “cap” is a slang term for shooting a gun, and Ankney was known to have guns registered to him.

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