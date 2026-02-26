Ceremony honors local soldiers killed in missile attack during Operation Desert Storm 35 years ago

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A memorial service was held Wednesday at the Army Reserve Center in Hempfield Township to honor 13 local soldiers killed in a missile attack during Operation Desert Storm.

The ceremony marked 35 years since the strike on Feb. 25, 1991.

“They were young Americans who stepped forward when their country called,” U.S. Army Col. James E. Proctor said during the ceremony. “They were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, family members and friends.”

The soldiers of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment had been stationed in Saudi Arabia for less than one week when the missile struck their barracks.

In total, 28 soldiers died in the strike, and 99 others were wounded. The attack remains one of the highest casualty events of the war.

