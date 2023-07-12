Channel 11’s Alby Oxenreiter recovering after heart surgery

We want to share an update on Channel 11′s Alby Oxenreiter as many of you have been asking about him and wondering why he has not been seen on television recently. Alby is now at home recovering from open heart surgery, which he had one month ago. He developed a major blood infection that traveled to his heart. The surgeon replaced two heart valves, but other complications from the surgery have delayed his recovery. Alby is making progress, but a full recovery will be a long road ahead.

Alby is very grateful for the prayers, thoughts and well-wishes that have kept his spirits positive during this difficult time. Alby is thankful for the doctors, nurses and medical staff for their dedication and care. He is also grateful for the love and support of his family and friends. Alby asks for continued prayers and respect for his privacy at this time.

Alby Oxenreiter has been a fixture in Pittsburgh sports for decades and is one of the longest-running local sports anchors in Pennsylvania. He anchors sports on Channel 11 News and Channel 11 News on Fox 53, where he previously worked before joining WPXI in 2006. Alby is a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Mount Lebanon High School.

