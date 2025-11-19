Charges filed against Jeannette man for July hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 37-year-old William Sever in connection with the July hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old Jayden Lynch.

“How did they sleep at night knowing that they killed somebody that didn’t deserve to die like he did?” Billie Jo Lynch, Jayden’s aunt, asked.

She told Channel 11 they are still healing after Jayden died in a hit-and-run on College Avenue in Hempfield Township while riding an e-bike.

“We’re going to be making an arrest soon. We know who it is,” Lynch said. “We’ve known who it was since day one; that’s all we really heard. That’s really frustrating. Like, what’s taking so long?”

In October, Billie Jo found this sign saying, “Will Sever killed you” on her nephew’s memorial.

“We even went to police and said ‘look at this’ and they said ‘yeah, that’s the guy, but don’t say anything,’” Lynch said.

Now, four months after Jayden’s death, PSP has filed charges against Sever. Shortly after the crash, police found Sever hiding under a mattress at his home in Jeannette. According to police, he was highly uncooperative, making it difficult to file charges quickly.

“You’ve got one shot at making an arrest, and if, when you go to make that arrest, you don’t have all of the facts and as much information as you could possibly have, you have a chance to lose,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Sever has a prior DUI conviction, according to police, and was driving without a license the night of the crash. He also admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Trooper Limani said he is confident in their warrant team and hopes to have an arrest soon. If you have any information on where Sever might be, call PSP at 724-832-3288.

