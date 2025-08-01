Family member of young man killed in hit-and-run crash left with questions; police search for driver

HEMFPIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is ongoing after a 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a motorized bike last night.
Jayden Lynch was the victim of that crash.
His family tells Channel 11’s Addison Albert he was on his way to a friend’s house when he was hit.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police have made an important finding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
