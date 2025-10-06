Charges filed against man police say was involved in officer-involved shooting in McDonald

MCDONALD, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a man who was shot by McDonald Police, Friday night.

The police chief reportedly shot the man right outside of Michael’s Tavern in McDonald. 37-year-old Jeremy Washington was wanted for threatening a person with a gun

According to police paperwork, Washington was being sought after the McDonald man reportedly threatened a person at the McDonald Plaza with a gun. That was around 9 p.m. on Friday. Less than 30 minutes later, Chief Timothy Motte spotted Washington on East Lincoln Avenue.

The criminal complaint says Washington started to run when the chief walked up to him and then a witness saw Washington point a gun at the chief. That’s when the chief fired one round, hitting Washington.

Michael’s Tavern, a family-owned and operated restaurant for 25 years, posted about the shooting, saying: “This incident was in no way connected to our establishment. No parties involved with this incident were patrons at any time previously or just before this incident occurred.”

Across McDonald, people reacted to the incident.

Mark Finney, a McDonald resident, said, “It makes you wonder who’s out there. Am I gonna run across this?”

Police records show a criminal history for Jeremy Washington that dates back to 2004, when he was a minor. The then 16-year-old was adjudicated as a delinquent for aggravated assault, meaning if he had been an adult, he would’ve been criminally convicted. Records show multiple other arrests since then, including assault and charges for fighting.

Jeremy Washington was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition. It’s unclear if he’s still there, but we know he hasn’t been arraigned yet on charges related to Friday’s incident.

