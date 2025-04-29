Chatham University president to depart, interim named

PITTSBURGH — On Monday, Shadyside-based Chatham University announced that Lisa Lambert, the university’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, will soon take on the role of interim president.

The news comes as Rhonda Phillips, who has served as Chatham’s president since July 2023, plans to depart at the end of May. She is leaving to become president of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

“Over the past two years, President Phillips, Dr. Lambert, the Trustees and university leadership have collaborated to move Chatham forward on many key initiatives,” Kent McElhattan, chair of the board of trustees at Chatham, said in a prepared statement. “When combined with Lisa’s knowledge and relationships built over 40 years at Chatham, we expect a smooth transition and continued progress on the accomplishments of President Phillips’ tenure."

