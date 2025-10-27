Chatham University’s Board of Trustees names the school’s 21st president

PITTSBURGH — Dr. Lisa Lambert has been appointed as the 21st president of Chatham University, the Board of Trustees announced on Monday.

Dr. Lambert, who has been a part of the Chatham community since 1985, has served as interim president since June. She’s also served as provost and vice president of academic affairs, among other leadership positions at the university.

“Chatham has been a central part of my life for many years, and I am truly grateful and honored to be named Chatham University’s president,” Dr. Lambert said.

Dr. Lambert was selected as president after a special meeting assessing her interim president performance and feedback from the presidential transition committee of the Board.

“Dr. Lambert’s extensive experience and deep commitment to Chatham University make her the ideal choice as our permanent president,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Kent McElhattan said.

Dr. Lambert joined Chatham University as a biology faculty member in 1985. Over the years, she has held various positions, including chair of the science department and founding program director for MS Biology.

She is recognized for her research in iron homeostasis and has completed sabbaticals at prestigious institutions such as the University of Pittsburgh, Duke University and Harvard University.

Originally from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, Dr. Lambert holds a B.S. in biology from Furman University and a Ph.D. in genetics from Indiana University-Bloomington.

Dr. Lambert resides in Wilkins Township with her husband, Dr. Michael Lambert.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group