Cheswick power plant boiler house partially collapses in planned demolition of entire building

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — The last building standing at the old Cheswick power plant in Springdale was only partially demolished on Sunday morning.

The entire boiler house was set to be brought down with cables. However, when the demolition happened around 9:30 a.m., only half of the building collapsed, sending a cloud of dust into the air.

The Allegheny County Police Department says engineers are currently assessing options on what to do next. They’re asking everyone to remain sheltered in place.

This demolition comes nearly two years after two smokestacks were imploded at the former power plant, which neighbors said damaged their properties and left them covered in dust.

Dan Copeland, who sits on the Springdale Borough Council as the public safety chairman, told Channel 11 that before the demolition on Sunday, an asbestos abatement was completed, and crews had been removing large sections of the building and washing it down to prevent plumes of dust.

Copeland told us he expected no issues during the demolition.

“It seems like they got a solid plan in place and everything should go accordingly,” he said. This time is definitely going to be a more controlled environment. [The demolition is] going to go off smooth without any issues.”

No one was hurt during the demolition, officials told Channel 11.

