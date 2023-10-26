Chris Stapleton coming to Pittsburgh area on ‘All-American Road Show’ tour

Singer Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to the area in 2024.

Stapleton, with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane, will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, July 12.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨

🎶 Chris Stapleton: All-American Road Show with special guests Marcus King & Nikki Lane

📆 Friday, July 12th



🎟️ Presale Thursday, November 2nd at 10am (code: BACKSTAGE) | On Sale Friday, November 3rd at 10amhttps://t.co/yA6Dcqk1JK pic.twitter.com/sd1ysm2NXc — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) October 26, 2023

The eight-time Grammy winner will release his next album, Higher, on Nov. 10.

Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 2. General sale starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group