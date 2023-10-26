Local

Chris Stapleton coming to Pittsburgh area on ‘All-American Road Show’ tour

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Singer Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to the area in 2024.

Stapleton, with special guests Marcus King and Nikki Lane, will be at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, July 12.

The eight-time Grammy winner will release his next album, Higher, on Nov. 10.

Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 2. General sale starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

