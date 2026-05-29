7 taken to hospital after crash involving PRT bus in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving at least two vehicles, including a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police, firefighters and medics are on the scene on Freeport Road near the intersection of Pearl Avenue.

An SUV appears to have crashed into a utility pole and has heavy front-end damage. The PRT bus has damage to its right front side.

Dispatchers confirmed that seven people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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