Christmas tree installed at PPG Place

PITTSBURGH — Although fall is still in full swing, signs of the holiday season are starting to show up.

One iconic sign of the season was recently put up in Pittsburgh — a gigantic and already decorated, but not yet lit, Christmas tree is in its place at PPG Place.

There’s just over a month until the tree is lit during the annual American Cancer Society Pittsburgh Tribute of Light Ceremony.

Around the same time, another beloved winter tradition begins. The plaza surrounding the tree transforms into an outdoor ice-skating rink. Advance tickets to skate at the UPMC Rink at PPG Place are already for sale.

The rink will be open for holiday hours from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, and for winter hours from Jan. 8 through Feb. 25.

